Plaza Community Centre roof repairs completed thanks to community grant

The roof restoration works at the Plaza Community Centre in Thrapston have been completed, following a £55,425 grant from the FCC Communities Foundation and monies set aside by the Town Council.

The external roofing has been replaced, rectifying damage caused through wear and tear over the years and providing a much better degree of insulation to the building. The works have helped ensure that this used and loved asset in the town is available to the community for many years to come.

Mayor of Thrapston, Councillor Craig Wilcox, believed these vital repairs were essential to ensuring the building was kept in a good condition so that the community can continue to enjoy the venue.

He said: “We are delighted that the roofing works have been completed and the building inside is looking great. We had the first event back in there at the weekend and it was wonderful to be welcoming the Thrapston community back to such an important place in the town after so many weeks of closure.

“The Plaza is used throughout the year by community groups including Thrapston Plaza Opera, Thrapston Amateur Dramatics Society and U3A. Residents in Thrapston also use this venue regularly to hold charity events and birthday parties so it was essential that the roofing was replaced.”

FCC Communities Foundation is a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community projects through the Landfill Communities Fund.

Richard Smith, FCC Communities Foundation Senior Grant Manager, says: “We’re delighted to have supported the roof repairs on the Plaza Community Centre and pleased our funding has helped ensure that this asset will remain available to the local community for many years to come. FCC Communities Foundation is always happy to consider grant applications for projects that make a difference to local communities and we were very pleased to be involved in this one with Thrapston Town Council.”