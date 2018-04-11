Plans for plastic recycling and recovery facility in Rushden

A council has said various conditions should be imposed if plans for a plastic recycling and recovery facility get the go-ahead.

Energy Roots Ltd wants to redevelop the existing World Rubber site in Higham Lane, Rushden.

The proposal is to redevelop the existing site and build a plastic recycling/recovery facility which would see waste plastic converted into diesel, petrol and liquid petroleum gas (LPG) by pyrolysis.

While the application will be determined by Northamptonshire County Council, East Northants Council (ENC) has been consulted about it.

A report due to be discussed by ENC’s planning management committee tonight (Wednesday) said: “East Northamptonshire Council raises no objections in principle, but would expect a range of conditions to control issues such as materials, noise, landscaping, construction management, phasing and the routing of HGVs to mitigate the impact on the surrounding highway network and local residents.”

Chelveston Parish Council has also been consulted on the plans.

It says the council has no objection, but would request a number of conditions, including landscaping for the northern boundary of the site.

Objections have been received from four residents of nearby Chelston Rise.

Their concerns include impact on local facilities, highway matters, impact on air quality, odour/noise generation and contamination.

Details contained in the report for tonight’s meeting say the proposal includes the construction of new buildings and plant and the laying of a new concrete hardstanding.

It also says: “In terms of day-to-day operations, waste plastics would be pre-treated off-site and would arrive at the site as cleaned segregated feedstock.

“This feedstock would then be processed back into a ‘crude’ state before being refined into various specifications of liquids, to be used as general road-fuel use.

“The applicant’s submission states that in practice these liquids will be blended elsewhere into standard road fuel and will be sold through traditional road fuel outlets (normal petrol filling stations).

“There would be an amount of LPG created and used on-site in standard gas boilers in order to provide renewable energy for the plant.

“The use would operate on a 24/7 basis, with deliveries to and from the site taking place between 6am and 8pm Monday to Sunday.

“There would be no Bank Holiday external activity at the site, apart from in emergencies.”

The plans will be discussed by ENC’s planning management committee tonight from 7pm in the council chamber at East Northamptonshire House, Cedar Drive, Thrapston.