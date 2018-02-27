Plans for chicken farm near Rushden withdrawn

Plans for a chicken farm with the capacity for up to 540,000 birds have been withdrawn.

Bedfordia Farms Ltd had applied to build 10 poultry buildings and associated infrastructure on land north east of Westwood Anaerobic Digestion Plant in Bedford Road, Rushden.

But the application, which attracted huge opposition, has been withdrawn just 24 hours before it was due to be considered by members of East Northants Council’s planning management committee.

Councillors were due to discuss the plans, which had been recommended for refusal by officers, at a meeting taking place tomorrow (Wednesday).

High numbers of people were expected to attend the meeting, but a spokesman for East Northants Council said: “The planning application for a poultry farm near Rushden (17/01328/FUL) has been withdrawn and so will not be heard by our planning management committee on 28 February.

“A reason for the withdrawal has not been given.”

Roger Barnes was part of the Cluck Off group which had been campaigning against the plans and after hearing the news, he said: “We are all delighted.

“I would like to thank all the team that’s helped out, they have all played a big part in this.

“It was tremendous that the council backed us as well and recommended it for refusal.

“We are also so grateful for how much Peter Bone has helped us, we wouldn’t have got where we are now without his help.”