Plan for 26 homes in Earls Barton to be decided

The plan is for 26 homes

An application to build 26 houses including 10 affordable homes on land originally proposed for employment use in Earls Barton is set for approval.

North Northamptonshire Council’s Area Planning Committee is due to meet next Wednesday (July 14) to consider the application which is for land off Main Road in the village.

The application is for residential development of 26 units including 10 affordable dwellings on land previously earmarked for employment use.

The committee is recommended to grant the application subject to a number of conditions.

There is a proposed mix of houses with one, two, three, four and five bedrooms consisting of two storeys, detached, semi-detached, terraced and flatted types.

An affordable wheelchair accessible and an affordable one-bedroom apartment are also proposed.

The application site was originally proposed for employment use as part of a development scheme of 280 houses approved in 2014.

It is situated in the south eastern corner of the application site to the east of the access road Packwood Crescent and to the south of the infiltration basin.

The first phase of the development to the north has been constructed and all of the houses in phase one have been occupied.

This phase includes a central open space link through the centre of the site along with a central green which includes an area of play for the development site.

The second phase of the development to the south is under construction and a number of houses in this phase have been occupied.

During the consultation process, Earls Barton Parish Council raised objections that the application does not comply with policy EB.G1 of the Earls Barton Neighbourhood Plan and that the village has already met the target identified by the housing needs survey.

One letter of objection has been received by the council to the amended scheme from the occupier of a property in King Street raising the following points: ‘more housing in this area will increase pressures on existing infrastructure of all types; the earmarking of this land for employment opportunities was a positive reason for the granting of planning permission in the first place.’