Pitsford School hosting free arts festival and exhibition this weekend

It will include musical performances and Shakespeare in the Park
By Gemma BaileyContributor
Published 4th Jul 2023, 15:58 BST- 1 min read

Pitsford School will host its annual ArtsFest this weekend.

The exhibition will contain a piece of art from every student at Pitsford School from Nursery to Upper Sixth and will include musical performances and Shakespeare in the Park.

The general public are invited to attend ArtsFest along with Pitsford School Students and their parents for the opening night drinks reception on Friday, July 7 at 6.30pm or on Saturday, July 8 between 9am and 1pm.

Pitsford SchoolPitsford School
Pitsford School
On the Saturday the school will be visited by fine artist and illustrator Colin Procter who will be running a free workshop for children at 10am.

There will be performances from Pitsford School student musicians and Shakespeare in the Park performed in the grounds.

It promises to be a wonderful event and all are welcome to attend to celebrate the arts.

Pitsford School is one of Northamptonshire's leading independent schools for girls and boys aged three to 18.

For more information see their website www.pitsfordschool.com

