Pioneering Corby youth project up for national award

Project M, which was set up to help tackle anti-social behaviour among young people in Corby, has been nominted for a prestigious award.

The scheme was organised by Willow Place and The Core at Corby Cube as a compassionate response to post-pandemic youth challenges.

It has now been named a finalist in this year’s SCEPTRE Awards.

Founded in early 2022 by shopping centre director Daniel Pickard and theatre director Joe Flavin, Project M is a groundbreaking youth engagement programme tackling anti-social behaviour, substance misuse and poor mental health among local teenagers.

Project M's summer show at The Core, Corby. Image: AB Digital

The project began with a crucial insight: many young people were unlikely to access support in a civic building shared with council and police services.

Instead, the shopping centre provided a rent- and service charge-free retail unit in the heart of Corby, transforming an empty space into a thriving creative hub.

Theatre director Joe Flavin said: “With funding secured by the theatre from Youth Music, Project M started as a weekly music night, drawing over 25 young people every Thursday. Within months, the initiative helped reduce anti-social behaviour in the area by 60% on Thursday evenings.

"The shop now hosts youth programmes three nights a week, engaging more than 60 young people weekly through music, film and creative therapy.

“Strategic partnerships with BBC Introducing and the British Film Institute offer professional development pathways, while a new 12-week creative therapy programme supports young people struggling with mental health and wellbeing.”

Dan Pickard added: “Our proactive approach — offering space, visibility and ongoing support — has helped Project M become a beacon of youth engagement and innovation. What began as a small initiative has evolved into a multi-agency effort, deeply embedded in the community and transforming lives. Our commitment to creating a safe, welcoming space demonstrates the retail sector’s power to lead social change.”

The SCEPTRE Awards recognise the ‘best of the best’ in the shopping centre industry. Finalists in categories ranging from Manager of the Year to Young Achiever, from Car Park to Customer Service are up for an accolade. Project M is a finalist in the Community Initiative category. Winners will be announced at a glittering awards dinner to be held in London in October.