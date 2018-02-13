PICTURE GALLERY: See what’s on the menu at new steakhouse opening in Kettering

A pub is set to undergo a six-week refurbishment before re-opening as a new steakhouse.

The Harvester Sundew pub on the North Kettering Business Park will soon be trading as a Miller & Carter Steakhouse.

Bosses say the steakhouse is due to open its doors to diners on March 23 following an extensive six-week refurbishment.

The new Miller & Carter will be the second site to open in the county and is looking to recruit 23 people who want to be part of the team to deliver the perfect steak and become budding bartenders.

Harminder Dhesi, regional manager at Miller & Carter Kettering, said: “Bringing a new Miller & Carter to Kettering is a fantastic opportunity for the brand and we look forward to providing the best steaks and hospitality that Miller & Carter is famous for across the UK.

“Everyone who works for us is completely obsessed with steak, so much so that beef is a labour of love at Miller and Carter, we put everything into pursuing the perfect steak, from the field to the grill, so only the finest, most flavoursome cuts make your plate.

“We’re keen to recruit people who share in our love for excellent food and hospitality, and we’re looking to attract applicants with enthusiasm to join the team and become official steak geeks.

“We want team members to deliver a fantastic experience for every guest that walks through our doors, as we gear up to our opening in a month’s time.”

Miller & Carter serves only premium-graded beef, which is sourced from carefully selected cattle reared on sustainable British and Irish farms, before being matured for at least 30 days.

A choice of 12 quality cuts, including a 30oz Longbone Tomahawk and their award-winning sirloin, are then hand-prepared by their master butcher and expertly grilled by specially trained chefs.

Miller & Carter has more than 50 steakhouses across the UK, and bosses say the menu has something for everyone from young guests, to vegetarians and dishes for those who aren’t all about steak.

To apply for a role at Miller & Carter Kettering, contact general manager JP Rochebouet on 07902 524798.