Petition over Wellingborough bridge closure gathers pace

A petition over the permanent closure of Wellingborough’s Irthlingborough Road bridge has attracted 2,000 signatures.

The bridge linking the town to the Leyland Trading Estate and on to Irthlingborough was demolished in October as part of Network Rail’s electrification programme.

They promised it would open again by April but last month, under pressure from furious businesses, said it would not open at all.

Instead, a new bridge will open by mid-2020 with the current 4.9 mile diversion in place until Route 4, the first major Stanton Cross road, opens in a few months.

Businesses on the trading estate, losing customers and money, set up an online petition with the aim of re-instating the vital access road.

The petition said: “A decision has been made not to re-instate this bridge as a road bridge effectively cutting off the Leyland Trading Estate from the town centre.

“This has a massive impact on the local community and businesses.

“Workers are being made redundant and companies may not survive. There is no passing trade.”

The closure will receive Government attention after the MPs for Corby and Wellingborough, Tom Pursglove and Peter Bone, wrote to the Secretary of State Chris Grayling over the ‘unacceptable closure’.

When they announced that the bridge would remain closed with a new bridge opening in 2020, a Network Rail spokesman said: “Whilst we believe this is positive news that will benefit the area over the longer-term, we appreciate the disruption caused and we would like to thank motorists and neighbours for their patience whilst this work takes place.”

