Pet Expert Reveals: The Best Dog Coats For Beagles

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

When it comes to keeping your beagle warm and stylish during those chilly walks, not just any coat will do. Beagles, with their unique blend of curiosity, energy, and a coat that's not quite suited for extreme cold, require something special. From waterproof materials and insulation to comfort and mobility, discover the top picks that cater to the specific needs of your beagle.

We spoke with Adam Docherty from Pet Know How to find out the best dog coats for beagles. He had this to say "When searching for the ideal coat for a beagle, you must prioritise a harmonious blend of warmth, waterproofing, and comfort. The perfect coat should not only shield your beagle from the elements but also offer them the freedom to move, explore, and express their vibrant personality without constraint.”

Here are Adam's top choices for beagle coats:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dog with coat

Hurtta Ultimate Warm Shirt

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initial selection we're examining is the Hurtta Ultimate Warm Shirt. This piece is not only fashionable but also highly functional, featuring a water-resistant exterior to ensure your dog stays dry during rainy conditions, and a warm, insulated lining for cold weather comfort. Additionally, it includes reflective accents to enhance your beagle's visibility in dim lighting.

This item is priced between £70-100.

For an accurate fit, it's advised to consult Hurtta's detailed sizing guide. They emphasise the importance of fit and offer a comprehensive range of sizes, considering measurements such as back length, neckline, chest, and leg positions to ensure an ideal fit for your beagle.

One notable aspect of this coat is its adjustable belly band, which can be tightened for full belly coverage.

The coat's collar is another highlight, featuring a tall design that can be extended or folded down, along with a hood that can be drawn over your dog's ears for additional warmth, adjustable to ensure a comfortable fit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Furthermore, the coat includes two rear openings for attaching a collar or harness, allowing for a seamless fit over your dog's harness for added convenience.

Lastly, the coat is equipped with dual "wings" at the back, designed to wrap around and secure near your pet's tail, effectively retaining heat and enhancing overall comfort.

Kuoser Windproof Dog Coat

The Kuoser Windproof Dog Coat stands out as another excellent choice for beagle owners. This coat offers a water-resistant exterior and a plush, quilted interior to keep your dog comfortably warm and dry throughout the winter season. It is designed with an adjustable belly strap and Velcro fastenings at both the neck and chest, guaranteeing a snug fit for beagles of any size.

This item is available for £20.

You can find the sizing chart on its Amazon product page.

A distinctive feature of this coat is its reversible design. One side features a cosy cotton plaid fabric, while the other side is made from a water-resistant material, allowing for versatile use. Transitioning between the two sides is made simple with the Velcro attachments found in various spots on the coat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, there's a single opening near the collar on the back of the coat, making it convenient to attach a leash.

RC pets packable dog coat

The final recommendation is the RC Pets Packable Dog Coat, an ideal option for beagles who are active outdoors. It's noted for its lightweight design and water resistance, making it suitable for various weather conditions. The coat includes reflective detailing and an adjustable belly strap, ensuring both safety and a snug fit. Moreover, it is conveniently packable into its own pouch, making it effortless to carry along during outdoor adventures.

This coat is priced at £16, although the cost may vary depending on the chosen colour and size.

The RC Pets Packable Dog Coat stands out for its portability and lightweight nature among the options listed. It easily folds into a small pouch for convenience, offering a practical solution for sudden rain showers. You can carry it on your person during walks, ready to protect your beagle from unexpected weather changes. The pouch can be clipped to your lead or stored in a pocket for easy access.