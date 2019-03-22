Person hit by train near Wellingborough

A person has been hit by a train near Wellingborough.

Rail services are disrupted after the incident this morning (Friday).

An East Midlands Trains spokesman said: “We regret to advise that a person has been hit by a train south of Wellingborough.

“As a result we have disruption to our trains on our Sheffield/Nottingham/London route.

“No trains are able to run between Kettering and Bedford.”

One person on the train told the Northants Telegraph that two people were involved in the incident but that only one was struck by the train.

Some trains are showing as delayed with others cancelled. Trains to and from Corby will only operate as far as Kettering.

Buses have been requested to operate between Kettering, Wellingborough and Bedford.

A National Rail spokesman said: “There is no firm estimate as to when lines will re-open, however, we anticipate trains will remain disrupted until at least 2pm.”