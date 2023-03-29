Persimmon Homes North Midlands is celebrating the latest milestone at its Weldon Park community in Corby following the completion of the development’s play areas, marking the occasion with a visit from Weldon Parish Council.

A significant investment into the development and the surrounding areas, the two on-site play areas will allow local children to make the most of the outdoors as well as develop their interpersonal skills, physical activity and enhance their playtime.

Other commitments to the local community made by Persimmon Homes as part of the Weldon Park development include £6m towards local education, £1.6m towards local sports facilities and £1m towards local highways.

L-R: Laura Nunn and her daughter - residents at Weldon Park, Sean Barratt - Technical Director at Persimmon Homes North Midlands, Cllr Angela Page - Chair of Weldon Parish Council

Cllr Angela Page, chairman of Weldon Parish Council, said: “Weldon Parish Council are extremely pleased to welcome this play area within Weldon Park.

"It will encourage fresh air play in a safe environment.

"It’s very important to have play areas like this for children to stay active, make new friends and feel part of a bigger community.

"We hope all the local children have a great time playing in this well equipped play area.”

The play areas at Persimmon Homes' Weldon Park development

Weldon Park, located to the eastern edge of the Northamptonshire town, offers a range of two to five bedroom homes for a wide variety of people – from first time buyers to growing families.

Sean Barratt, technical director at Persimmon Homes North Midlands, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Weldon Parish Council to our community at Weldon Park.

“Our work at Persimmon is about so much more than building quality homes.

"It’s also about fostering communities and creating environments where that can happen – our play areas at Weldon Park are just one of the many ways we’ve committed to doing this in Corby.

The play areas at Persimmon Homes' Weldon Park development

"We are currently in the process of handing over the play areas to the local authority, and we hope they bring many years of enjoyment to local residents and their families.”