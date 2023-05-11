Persimmon Homes give £1,000 boost to Northamptonshire Search and Rescue

A voluntary rescue group has received a cash boost to train more members of its first response team, thanks to Persimmon Homes.

Northamptonshire Search and Rescue received a £1,000 donation from the developer as part of its Community Champions initiative.

The funds will be used to allow three members of the team to attend a first responder’s course, increasing the amount of people who are able to help those in need.

The Northamptonshire Search and Rescue team meet with Persimmon Homes at the Glenvale Park development in Wellingborough

The team at Northamptonshire Search and Rescue respond to requests from the police to assist in searches for high-risk missing people throughout Northamptonshire, providing 24 hour cover, 365 days of the year.

Volunteers for the service provided more than 7,000 hours of service in 2022, with all being first aid trained.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Search and Rescue said: “We’re absolutely delighted by this kind donation from Persimmon Homes.

"We hope to increase our capability to provide vital help to those who need it from our teams and this can only be done by appropriately training our volunteers.

“The money that Persimmon has kindly gifted us has gone towards training three members of our team, meaning that we can help more people who need us.”

Claire Dearsley, sales director at Persimmon Homes Midlands, said: “What we do is about much more than just building homes, it’s about leaving a lasting positive legacy in the communities that we build in.

