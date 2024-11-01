The seawater infinity pool at the Radisson Collection Grand Hotel Brioni Pula (photo: Matthew Shaw)

This luxury stay in Croatia is a family treat

With Croatia now one of the top destinations in the world for holidaymakers, and just a two-hour flight from London, it was only right that our family tried it out – just for research purposes, of course.

We chose Pula on the Verudela Peninsula and, more particularly, the Radisson Collection Grand Hotel Brioni Pula for some major relaxation after a hectic European tour during which we explored some of our top wish list destinations. It was voted the best luxury hotel in Croatia last year, topping the 68 five-star hotels in the country.

Just looking at photos of the hotel’s 80-metre seawater infinity pool will help you see why it’s a firm favourite. Pool and sea blend into a continuous vista of gorgeous azure. Poolside drinks served by friendly and attentive staff also helped us to fully relax and sink into the luxury of our surroundings. It’s a breathtakingly beautiful location.

Pula’s bustling nightlife in Forum Square

The peninsula has the area’s best beaches and the hotel sits majestically on its own on a hillside, surrounded by trees and with uninterrupted views across the Adriatic. The view includes the Brijuni Islands where our own Queen Elizabeth II was once hosted.

The cool blue tones of the hotel’s modern and stylish decor reflects that too. For those traveling like us with children, the indoor pool, overlooking the sea and the infinity pool, provided a perfect midday retreat. Our youngest could splash around and have fun while we relaxed in the shade. It’s part of the extensive Gemma di Brioni spa and wellness centre in the hotel.

Parents can only truly enjoy themselves when they know that a hotel provides those little touches and facilities that make life easy. Being just steps away from the beach was also one of those treats. There were sunbeds there too, making our stay such a laid-back and luxury experience that we were reluctant to leave the hotel’s confines.

Our rooms only added to the experience. Having space when travelling with family helps everyone to find their own little haven of calm to enjoy reading a book or taking a rest. Our interconnecting rooms were beautiful. There was also a butler’s pantry on our floor (and every floor) where we could pick up drinks and snacks whenever needed. It made us feel very cared for.

Pula Arena is a must-see site

We opted for the breakfast and dinner package, which was a wise choice. The lavish breakfast spread included fresh fruits, pastries, and local delicacies. There are several restaurants to choose from, both indoor or on the terrace, where we ate at the same time as enjoying the stunning sea views.

The dishes with an Istrian twist were extensive enough for all our tastes, all made with fresh and local Mediterranean ingredients. Local specialities include truffle and olive oil as well as fish and seafood plus hot meat dishes and charcuterie. There are also several bars where we were able to enjoy cocktails or a glass of wine. The local wine is Malvazija.

The Sophia Restaurant, named after Sophia Loren who once stayed at the hotel, is where to head for a very special experience.

But with this area so steeped in a very long and rich history, taking a trip into town is a must, however long your stay. Pula is just a 15-minute drive from the hotel and is a really charming place, and very walkable. Only 50,000 people live here.

The reception area is stunning (photo: Matthew Shaw)

You’ll love it as much as we did.

Top 5 things to do in Pula

The Pula Arena, a Roman amphitheatre, is one of the best-preserved in the world. Built in the 1st century AD, it is still used today for concerts, film festivals, and even gladiator reenactments. Dua Lipa, Duran Duran and Lenny Kravitz are recent headliners. Legends such as Elton John have also appeared in the past.

The Old Town’s cobbled streets are a great place to wander. Feel the history and its Roman, Venetian, and Austrian influences. Key highlights include the Arch of the Sergii, the Temple of Augustus, and the colourful, historic buildings.

A room with a stunning view of Pula (photo: Matthew Shaw)

The Archaeological Museum of Istria is set in a historic building, and gives an excellent overview of Pula's history, from prehistoric times through the Roman period to the Middle Ages. The collection includes everything from ancient pottery to intricate mosaics, making it a must-visit for history buffs.

Pula's strategic location has made it a military hub for centuries. Explore the city's various fortresses and the underground Zerostrasse tunnels, built during WWI.

As the sun sets, Pula’s Forum Square comes alive with outdoor cafes, bars, and restaurants with live music and performances on offer too. Enjoy a leisurely dinner with local specialties such as truffle pasta or fresh seafood, then sip on a cocktail while soaking in the vibrant atmosphere.

Travel facts

For more information on the Grand Hotel Brioni Pula, visit www.radissonhotels.com/en-us/hotels/radisson-collection-grand-hotel-brioni-pula. The Collection Room costs from from £158 per night plus taxes with three nights from £504 plus taxes.