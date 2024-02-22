Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An event was held in Corby for young people to go along and find out more about the various services available to them.

Yesterday’s event (Wednesday) was aimed at young people aged between 11 and 18 from the Kingswood and Hazel Leys estates.

Young people were invited to go down and see what’s available to them as well as take part in some activities.

They were encouraged to engage with the different services, having been offered an incentive of a free voucher once they’ve spoken to five out of the ten services there on the day.

It was organised by Kingswood Urban Development Project, a collaboration between four key partner organisations in the area: Kingswood Neighborhood Centre, Northamptonshire Sport, North Northamptonshire Council and KHL Big Local.

Rob Lovegrove, youth sport co-ordinator for Kingswood Urban Development Project, said: “The idea is that they’ll come in and get information from different services and then have a bit of free food and then a voucher at the end once they’ve spoken to five out of the ten services.

“I thought it would be a good idea to let the youth of the estate know what’s around for them.

“At the KUD project we’ve got loads of different activities going on at the moment. One of the key things about this event was trying to get the older age group from 11 to 18 to engage because a lot of our activities, it’s younger age groups that engage.

“I think it’s been a success, the weather’s maybe put a bit of a damper on it but overall I think it’s been really good. We’ve had 35/40 young people come to the event, engaging, so it’s been really amazing.”

Organisations at the event included Safer Communities, Youth Works, Cadets, MIND, British Army, Northants Fire, North Northants stop smoking, NatWest, and Northamptonshire Police.

The project has been working closely with the community over recent years to improve access to opportunities in the area.

Kingswood Urban Development Project to date have installed a new callisthenics rig, added solar lighting on the multi-use games area, and a new skate park facility at the neighbourhood centre, as well as more.

They are continuing to put on activities for the youth of the area.

Rob said: “Currently we’ve got premier league kicks, KUD football session on a Tuesday, on a Thursday we’ve got multi-sports and then we’ve also got the youth club on a Thursday evening.