Youth band's Corby concert set to raise funds for Polish flood victims

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A youth brass band along with volunteers from the local Polish community have come together to organise a charity concert in Corby, from which all the proceeds will be donated to support flood victims in southern Poland.

Youth Brass 2000 Charity Concert is taking place on Sunday, October 6 at 3pm at Corby Business Academy school theatre.

The concert has been put on to raise funds for the victims of flooding in southern Poland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poland, like many countries in central Europe, has been hit badly by Storm Boris, causing heavy rain and serious flooding. Millions of people have lost their homes and businesses, and much of the infrastructure is completely ruined in the south of the country.

Youth Brass 2000

They are now preparing for a difficult time and heavy winter without gas, electricity, clothes and dry homes.

Youth Brass 2000 is a local award winning band and they have a connection with Poland as Stanislaw – one of their Eb tuba players – is Polish. His family in Poland, along with millions of others, has been badly affected by this event.

Stanislaw’s mum, Anna Plaminiak, approached the band to see if they would consider a charity concert in aid of those in Poland whose lives have been upended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "There is a large Polish community in Corby/Kettering and Northamptonshire. Polish people are brilliant in charity events and get very united.

Flooding in Poland. Picture credit: Wojciech Szewczyk

“Regardless of very busy schedules and preparation for nationals competition, the band committee and Chris Jeans, the artistic director, couldn’t say no.

“They are now extremely busy rehearsing for a two-hour concert featuring their best soloists.”

The music program schedule is large and includes a mix of classical and modern pieces like an ABBA medley and ‘I want to break free’ by Queen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna said: “Their music and brass instruments gives me goosebumps, it’s so moving and makes me cry every time I hear them. They’re young and such talented musicians.

Youth Brass 2000 Charity Concert is taking place on Sunday, October 6, at 3pm at Corby Business Academy school theatre.

“You can get addicted to the strong sound of tubas and percussion instruments as well as soft and lyrical cornets or euphonium. They always prepare some ‘surprise’ at the concert and make everyone laugh.

“Seeing them live is a rare musical experience and the music and vibration just goes through your body, you are like after a sound bath, you feel rejuvenated and awaken.”

There will be a 25-minute interval with Polish food and refreshments sponsored and prepared by local Polish housewives as well as local food business like cake maker Martyna Konkol and Zarcie u Fefki run by Monika.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna said: “We certainly can’t wait for that Polish feast at the break. We are looking forward to seeing lots of their members in the audience too.”

Corby Rotary Club is supporting the event by sponsoring the expenses of hiring the theatre.

With a strong and vibrant Polish community in and around Corby, they are hoping the concert will be a sell-out, raising much needed funds for those affected by the flooding in southern Poland.

Tickets are £10 and can be booked by contacting Anna at [email protected] or 07756 380063. Some tickets may be available on the door but it’s advised to reserve them if possible.