Your pictures how you went orange for Sebastian on fundraising day for Kettering boy battling cancer

Sebastian Nunney has been living with neuroblastoma cancer for three years

You’ve been wearing every shade of orange to fundraise and show support for six-year-old Kettering schoolboy Sebastian Nunney.

In schools and workplaces across the area, supporters joined in the ‘Go Orange for Sebastian’ day to boost a fundraiser for his treatment.

The GoFundMe for Sebastian, who has been living with neuroblastoma cancer for three years, gained £5,000 on Friday (November 10).

Dad Gregg, wearing a totally orange outfit, said: “It's been an incredible day and we are overwhelmed by the number of people who have taken part.”

To donate go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/teamseb

1 . Go Orange for Sebastian Go Orange for Sebastian Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

2 . Go Orange for Sebastian Go Orange for Sebastian Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

3 . Go Orange for Sebastian Go Orange for Sebastian Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

4 . Go Orange for Sebastian Go Orange for Sebastian Photo: UGC Photo Sales