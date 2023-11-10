News you can trust since 1897
Your pictures how you went orange for Sebastian on fundraising day for Kettering boy battling cancer

Sebastian Nunney has been living with neuroblastoma cancer for three years
By Alison Bagley
Published 10th Nov 2023, 22:49 GMT

You’ve been wearing every shade of orange to fundraise and show support for six-year-old Kettering schoolboy Sebastian Nunney.

In schools and workplaces across the area, supporters joined in the ‘Go Orange for Sebastian’ day to boost a fundraiser for his treatment.

The GoFundMe for Sebastian, who has been living with neuroblastoma cancer for three years, gained £5,000 on Friday (November 10).

Dad Gregg, wearing a totally orange outfit, said: “It's been an incredible day and we are overwhelmed by the number of people who have taken part.”

To donate go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/teamseb

