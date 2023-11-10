Your pictures how you went orange for Sebastian on fundraising day for Kettering boy battling cancer
You’ve been wearing every shade of orange to fundraise and show support for six-year-old Kettering schoolboy Sebastian Nunney.
In schools and workplaces across the area, supporters joined in the ‘Go Orange for Sebastian’ day to boost a fundraiser for his treatment.
The GoFundMe for Sebastian, who has been living with neuroblastoma cancer for three years, gained £5,000 on Friday (November 10).
Dad Gregg, wearing a totally orange outfit, said: “It's been an incredible day and we are overwhelmed by the number of people who have taken part.”
To donate go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/teamseb