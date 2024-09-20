Youngsters reminisce with older generation as air cadets visit Corby care home

Last night’s (Thursday, September 19) visit saw members of 422 (Corby) Squadron meet with the residents of Priors Hall Care Home.

The cadets did a small parade for the residents in the car park as well as a banner drill before coming in to reminisce with the residents.

They heard stories and saw old pictures and medals. One resident in particular, Peter ‘the Priors Hall Pilot’, was popular with the cadets.

The visit was arranged by Carl Turner-Fountain, activities coordinator at the care home.

He said: “I invited them in and they did a small parade and a banner drill and then they came in to do some reminiscing with the medals and photos.

“You could see how much the cadets enjoyed it, looking at all the flight log books and the medals. It looked a bit like a classroom.

“I took them up to the tea room upstairs and they were just enthralled looking at Peter’s logbooks, everything he’s done is all logged, it’s quite amazing really and they took it all in.”

