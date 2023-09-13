Young woman from Corby dies at the scene of collision in Northamptonshire village

News you can trust since 1897
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 13th Sep 2023
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 10:59 BST
A Corby woman died at the scene of a collision in a Northampton village, police have confirmed.

The incident happened on Tuesday (September 12) in Watford Road between Watford and West Haddon.

Officers say a collision occurred between the driver of a black FIAT 500 and the driver of a white VW Tiguan SE travelling in the opposite direction.

The fatal collision happened in Watford Road between Watford and West Haddon.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Sadly, the driver of the FIAT, a young woman from Corby, died at the scene.

"The front seat passenger in the Tiguan sustained serious injuries and was taken to the University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire.”

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam footage of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000568350.

Related topics:NorthamptonshireCorbyNorthamptonNorthamptonshire PoliceWatford