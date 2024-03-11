Young Wellingborough songwriters triumph at music festival with anti-bullying message

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Talented pupils from Wellingborough and Raunds joined a chorus of voices at a event aiming to ‘Make The World A Better Place’ at a competitive showcase of anti-bullying songs.

The end-of-project concert took place in front of an expert judging panel at The Spinney Theatre in Northampton, after months of song writing and rehearsals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nene Education Trust schools St Peter’s CE Primary Academy in Raunds and Redwell Primary School in Wellingborough made it through to the finals at an event compered by singer Martyna Wren.

Winning pupils from Redwell Junior School, Wellingborough/Nene Education Trust

Redwell Primary School choir’s song ‘Make The World A Better Place’ took the top honours with their self-penned entry.

Principal of Redwell, Claire Head, said: “I am extremely proud of the dedication and commitment our anti-bullying team provide to the school and pupils to ensure everyone feels comfortable and has positive relationships. I would like to thank the anti-bullying team, the Year 5 and 6 choir, Mrs Casburn and Mrs Fordham for their commitment to this event and as a school community.

"We are delighted that they won this competition considering the high calibre of entries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 120 song entries were whittled down to 10 selected to be performed on the night at The Spinney Theatre in Northampton, in front of an audience of more than 600 friends, family and school staff.

Performers on stage from Wellingborough Redwell Junior School/Nene Education Trust

The competition established more than a decade ago and was the brainchild of John Bowman, co-founder of The Notivate Trust, a charity that funds on-site, studio-based and residential music activities for young people as well as training for aspiring music leaders, both in the UK and Africa.

Mr Bowman said: “We are really pleased to be able to resurrect the project following a brief hiatus due to Covid. Huge thanks go to Northamptonshire Community Foundation and The Notivate Trust for providing the funds to us to be able to run the competition.

"Thanks also go to everyone involved, the staff that supported the children with their song writing skills, the children’s parents for their support but most of all, the children for their eloquence in communicating the anti-bullying message.”