Young men appear before court charged with Corby rape

Two men have been charged with the rape of a woman at a house in Corby.

Michael Rooney, 20, and Jimmy Eugene Doran, 19, are accused of the rape said to have taken place at Rooney’s home address in Stanion Lane, Corby.

Doran, who lives on the Old A43 at Broughton, and Rooney appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court earlier this week on a single charge of raping the woman between Monday, October 12, and Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

The duo – who deny the charge – were released on bail by the magistrates and their case was sent to Northampton Crown Court for trial where they will appear again in September.