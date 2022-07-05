Young entrepreneurs wanted as Corby launches its own teen market

The teen market is already a huge success in Kettering

Young traders and performers are being given the chance to show off their talents as Corby launches its own teen market.

The Teenage Market is a nationwide initiative which was originally set up by teenage brothers Joe and Tom Barratt in their hometown of Stockport to bring more young people to their town’s local market. The events are now delivered across the whole of the UK, supported by the government’s High Streets Task Force, and are helping to transform town and city centres with the creativity of young people.

Neighbouring Kettering has its own successful teen market and now the concept is arriving in Corby’s Corporation Street on Sunday, July 17, from 11am –4pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supporters of The Teenage Market include businessman Theo Paphitis, designer Wayne Hemingway and retail guru Mary Portas, who described the initiative as being “unique, innovative and inspiring”.

The energy, diversity and vibrancy of the young people who take part in Teenage Markets is helping to breathe life back into high streets, town centres and market areas across the country, with events having been run in more than 40 locations.

Corby town centre director Dan Pickard said: “We’re delighted to be supporting this new initiative. Getting involved in the event couldn’t be simpler. Simply create a trader or performer profile on the Teenage Market website and then apply to take part in the Corby Teenage Market on Sunday 17 July.

“After you’ve applied to take part, we will be in touch to let you know if you have been allocated a free stall or performance slot.”

Co-creator of The Teenage Market, Joe Barratt, said: “As restrictions begin to ease and events are allowed to return, I’m looking forward to re-establishing our Teenage Market events across the country with the support of the government’s High Streets Task Force. Having seen the impact that our events have made on the lives of young people across the country, I’m delighted that Corby is giving young people a free platform to get their businesses off the ground and showcase their creative talents.”