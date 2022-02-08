Young Corby parents' sensory room boost for baby home

Young Corby families have been gifted a sensory room at a housing scheme that supports young mums and dads with their babies.

PA Housing, which manages Eden Park in Corby, has funded the creation of a sensory room that will help babies and children to develop vital skills.

Many of the young families who live in the 13 self-contained flats at Eden Park are referred to the scheme via social services when their lives have reached crisis-point.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sensory room is designed to help the babies, toddler and young children

The team has an excellent track record of spending up to two years supporting them to be ready to move into their own homes.

Angela Lawlor, support worker at Eden Park, said: “We’re so excited to have finally been able to open our sensory room. Due to the pandemic, we’ve had to postpone its use, and it’s great to now see parents and children creating new experiences and memories in it.

“I originally came from a school background, teaching low-ability young children, and I saw the benefit of sensory resources straightaway. Sensory play is so important in the early years for encouraging children’s imaginations, bonding with parents, refined motor skills and interaction, to name a few. "

When colleagues at Eden Park wanted to turn a storage room into an area where mums and dads could spend time with their children, bonding and aiding early childhood development, PA Housing stepped in with a £1,500 donation from its community fund.

The sensory room at Eden Park in Corby

The room includes colour changing lights, new furniture, interactive boards, and construction toys to create a safe and sensory, stimulating environment.

Eden Park provides a safe and comfortable environment where individuals can talk about experiences, and be supported to move on from the scheme and live independently. This includes the team at the scheme leading domestic abuse awareness courses.

PA Housing’s community fund is available for residents who are able to bid for funding for projects from a £25,000 pot. The fund has previously paid for a new, safe outdoor playing area for children living at Eden Park.

The scheme has recently welcomed Julie Heron, a new activity worker, who will be using the sensory room to run sessions with parents. It will also be used as a meeting space where residents can bring their children to play while they discuss their support needs.

The room was paid for by PA Housing's community fund