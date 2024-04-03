Dylan Else, from Dumble Close, Corby, has been jailed for more than three years for supplying Class-A drugs. Image: Northamptonshire Police / National World

A man caught with cocaine, heroin and cannabis ready for sale to people in Corby has been jailed.

Dylan Else, 24, was charged with possession of Class-A drugs with intent to supply following his arrest in Oakley Road in October last year.

He appeared before Recorder Samuel Skinner at Northampton Crown Court where he admitted the five charges against him.

Else, of Dumble Close, Corby, pleaded guilty to possession ten wraps of heroin, 95 wraps of cocaine and a quantity of cannabis resin with intent to supply it. He also admitted ownership of a knuckle duster as well as £1,251 in cash, which was criminally acquired.