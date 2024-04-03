Young Corby drug dealer Dylan Else jailed for three-and-a-half years
A man caught with cocaine, heroin and cannabis ready for sale to people in Corby has been jailed.
Dylan Else, 24, was charged with possession of Class-A drugs with intent to supply following his arrest in Oakley Road in October last year.
He appeared before Recorder Samuel Skinner at Northampton Crown Court where he admitted the five charges against him.
Else, of Dumble Close, Corby, pleaded guilty to possession ten wraps of heroin, 95 wraps of cocaine and a quantity of cannabis resin with intent to supply it. He also admitted ownership of a knuckle duster as well as £1,251 in cash, which was criminally acquired.
He was given three years and five months in prison, of which he will have to serve half before he is released to spend the remainder of his sentence on licence. Else will also face proceeds of crime act proceedings which will take place this summer.