Not even the rain could stop hundreds of school children from taking part in a triathlon in Corby today (Tuesday).

Children from Corby and across Northamptonshire swam, cycled and ran their way to the finish line as they took part in the Tata Kids of Steel Triathlon.

More than 1,300 slots were allocated for primary aged youngsters to take part in the event at the town’s swimming pool.

Pupils from St Patrick`s, Cottingham, Danesholme, Hazel Leys, Stanion, Titchmarsh, Exeter, Nassington, Our Lady Of Walsingham, Great Doddington, Kingswood, Little Stanion, Gretton, Thrapston, Woodnewton, Warmington, Kings Cliffe Endowed, Hallaton, Glapthorn and Polebrook, Corby Old Village, Studfall Juniors and St Brendan’s were invited to go along and take part.

The event was supported by Tata and The Brownlee Foundation.

Corby Radio’s Des Barber was also on the finish line to cheer the children on for the final stretch.

Tim Rutter from Tata Steel said: “Tata are always looking to work with their communities to support their communities with things that are important to those communities.

“We look to support youngsters, older people, disadvantaged people and this seemed like a great opportunity to bring an activity to young people in the community that they might not get involved in before.

“They’ve absolutely loved it. They’ve loved coming out of school, they’ve loved having an experience where they can try three sports in one, and you like to think that going away they might pick up these sports.

“We’re trying to inspire young kids to lead a healthy life, to get involved in sports, and to enjoy themselves with their friends.”