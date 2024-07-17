Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A talented young artist has seen her work transformed into an enormous willow sculpture.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Budding creative Nevaeh Hardingham from Little Stanion School drew a design during last year’s Children’s Mental Health Week.

As winner of the competition, she was invited to Irchester Country Park to see it transformed into an enormous willow sculpture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The theme was ‘what good mental health looks like to me’ and all schools in north Northamptonshire were invited by the Healthy Schools team to put forward an entry which best demonstrated what this meant for them.

The new willow sculpture at Irchester Country Park

Nevaeh’s artwork was chosen by a panel of judges from entries from more than 30 schools in north Northamptonshire.

The artist, her teacher, and a schoolfriend were joined by North Northamptonshire Council’s executive member for adults, health and well-being, Cllr Gill Mercer, director of public health, communities and leisure, Jane Bethea, and staff from the country parks and public health teams, as well as the sculpture’s creator, artist Deb Jones.

All gathered at Irchester Country Park for a special event to unveil the sculpture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Mercer said: “I was delighted to be invited along to the unveiling of the sculpture, to congratulate our winner personally.

Willow Sculptor Deb Jones, with North Northamptonshire Council’s Executive Member for Adults, Health and Wellbeing, Councillor Gill Mercer, competition winner Nevaeh Hardingham, and North Northamptonshire Council’s Director of Public Health, Communities and Leisure, Jane Bethea

"It is certainly an impressive sight and inspired by an obviously very talented, creative young lady.

"When we experienced periods of social isolation and lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic, many of us re-discovered how important being outdoors and in nature is to our well-being and mental health.

"I would encourage people to visit the sculpture and take a moment to stop and think about their mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What better place to do that than surrounded by nature in one of our beautiful country parks.”

Artist Deb Jones has used Nevaeh’s design to inspire the creation of the willow sculpture, which has now been installed at Irchester Country Park.

She also taught the young artist, her friend and teacher how to create their own mini willow sculptures.

Council leader Jason Smithers said: “The theme for Children’s Mental Health Week 2023 was ‘Let’s Connect’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our Healthy Schools team provided a resource pack to all schools, which focused on how connecting with nature and the outdoors can aid positive mental health and well-being.

"I am looking forward to visiting the sculpture at Irchester Country Park for myself.”