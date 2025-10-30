'Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes!' Kettering rock 'n' roll trio wow judges on Croatia's TV Supertalent contest

A Kettering three-piece band have been unanimously voted through to the next round of a international talent show – in Croatia.

​Rockin'em thrilled TV viewers, a live audience and the judges on Croatia's version of Britain’s Got Talent ‘Supertalent’ earning a ‘da’ (yes) from each member of the panel.

The trio – father and son, Kev and Dion Marlow and long-term friend and drummer Andy Osborne – have been rocking the stage since 2008.

Performing a medley of 'Rip It Up’ and ‘Wipe Out', the crowd demanded an encore as they were waved through to the next round.

Rockin'em, the 50s-style rock 'n' roll trio from Kettering thrilled viewers on 'Supertalent' Croatia's version of Britain's Got Talent /Nova TV

Dion said: “Ever since filming we've been wanting to share with our family, friends and followers but now we can. The audience went crazy and shouted for more, and we ended up doing our own original song 'Bellissimo' too, which got us through to the next round.

"It was an incredible experience and was pretty surreal to be on the famous Got Talent stage, we’re excited to see what happens next."

The judges praised the group’s energy.

Singer, actor, and TV host Maja Šuput said: “The music was fantastic and your energy was very hot.”

Opera Singer Martina Tomčić said: “You really made my day very happy.”

Actor Fabijan Pavao Medvešek said the group had ‘incredible energy’ with dance instructor Davor Bilman adding: “I really liked, I enjoyed it, it was a lot of fun.”

With over 600 shows under their belt, the band are no strangers to the international music scene.

They have played at some of the most prestigious festivals and venues in the UK and Europe, taking the stage in Italy, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Croatia and France, delivering original songs and rare ’50s gems in their own style.

The group switches genres, and includes doo wop, rockabilly, jive and swing to keep the audience on their toes.

Follow the band’s progress via https://novatv.dnevnik.hr/zabavni/supertalent/galerija or the band’s social media channels at https://www.rockinem.com/