A year-long £6.8m-budget project to replace Cornerstone Kettering Library and Alfred East Art Gallery roof will begin next week.

Following the appointment by North Northants Council of contractor Messenger last month, work will start on the Grade II Listed roof in Sheep Street from early April with scaffolding and a temporary roof over the building.

The complex comprising Kettering Library and the Alfred East Art Gallery needs major repairs to its Collyweston slate roof issues that became apparent after the addition of a £4.5m extension.

Cornerstone - Kettering Library and Alfred East Art Gallery NNC

Rain has been leaking through broken tiles and joins where the new extension to the Alfred East Art Gallery was added.

Warning town centre users of possible disruption, a spokesman for North Northants Council said: “Whilst this work is happening, there will be some disruption on Sheep Street. There will be short term restrictions on Sheep Street including road closures for a week to allow a crane on site to lift the scaffolding into place.

"Once the scaffolding is up, the crane will be removed, and Sheep Street will be open to vehicles as usual with pedestrian access to be maintained throughout the project, albeit there will be localised pedestrian diversions along Sheep Street.”

The road closure is likely to be towards the end of April.

Kettering War Memorial outside the Alfred East Art Gallery (part of Cornerstone) /National World

Hoardings are due to be installed around the building with access maintained for the entrance into the temporary library, with residents advised to follow all signage and staff advice on site to stay safe.

North Northamptonshire Council is liaising with Kettering Town Council and the Royal British Legion on any impact and disruption around the town’s war memorials, which will need to be protected whilst work is ongoing.

The spokesman added: “Residents should be assured that both Messenger and North Northamptonshire Council are making every effort to minimise disruption throughout the duration of the project - which is expected to take just over a year to complete.”

The Collyweston roof on the Kettering Library and Alfred East Art Gallery in Sheep Street is set to be replaced/National World

Once work on replacing the slates begins, a mixture of new, and where possible, reclaimed Collyweston slates on the roof will be cemented in position.

The library remains temporarily relocated in the extension of Cornerstone for the ‘foreseeable future’.

A full timeline of the project works will be published on the Cornerstone website.