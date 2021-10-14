Year 7 secondary school application deadline fast approaching for Northants pupils

Applications for secondary school places need to be in before October 31 at 5pm

Parents and carers are being encouraged to submit applications for their child's Year 7 place in secondary school for September 2022, if they have not already done so.

The deadline for Year 7 applications is Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 5 pm.

All applications, whether postal or online, must be received by the deadline to be considered on time. Late applications will not be processed until after National Offer Day - March 1, 2022.

Cllr Scott Edwards, North Northamptonshire executive member for children, families, education and skills said: “I would encourage parents who are applying for a school place for September 2022 to submit their applications in good time and before the deadline.

“The application process enables parents and carers to list, in order of preference, the three schools they would like their children to attend.

“While most applicants are successful at getting a place at their preferred school, there are steps that parents can take to maximise their chances. Submitting an application form on time is the most crucial step, followed by nominating a second and third preference school and including your closest school as one of your preferences.”

For people living in North Northamptonshire applications may be made online at www.northnorthants.gov.uk/admissions.

All on time applicants will receive an offer of a school place on National Offer Day, Tuesday, March 1, 2022.