Yarn bombing brightens up Little Harrowden
Crafty villagers' creations have a natural world theme
Monday, 5th July 2021, 9:57 am
Updated
Monday, 5th July 2021, 9:58 am
Little Harrowden is looking even more vibrant than usual this week - thanks to the efforts of some crafty villagers!
The yarn bombing event, organised by the village hall committee, is running all week until Sunday (July 11) and has a theme of the natural world.
So if you're passing through the village this week keep an eye out for all these colourful creations!
Pictures by Glyn Dobbs.
