Yarn bombing brightens up Little Harrowden

Little Harrowden is looking even more vibrant than usual this week - thanks to the efforts of some crafty villagers!

The yarn bombing event, organised by the village hall committee, is running all week until Sunday (July 11) and has a theme of the natural world.

So if you're passing through the village this week keep an eye out for all these colourful creations!

Pictures by Glyn Dobbs.

