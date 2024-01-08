XL bully ban ‘an absolute mess’ says Northants animal charity worker as exemption date nears

From February 1 it will be against the law to own an XL bully dog in England and Wales without an exemption certificate

Animal welfare groups in Northamptonshire have joined together to find ways to help support worried owners of XL bully dogs, sharing their deep concerns with a new law.

From February 1, 2024, it will be against the law to own an XL bully dog in England and Wales without an exemption certificate.

But campaigners are concerned that XL bully dogs may be difficult to distinguish from other dogs of a similar build and size and be seized by police.

The Northants Animal Welfare Forum is made up of local animal welfare representatives including the RSPCA, North Northants Council, Animals in Need, Lainy's Rescue and Wellidog.

Kate Archer, kennel manager at Animals in Need said: “It’s an absolute mess. The XL bully is a type of dog not a breed. A lot of dogs are going to be mixed up in this. They are not training people to identify them – height is the only measure. The police will seize them and their officers will assess them for their temperament and assess its type. Any dog in that situation will be under stress while being assessed. I don’t see it working and I’m fearful for the ban.”

Following the Prime Minister's intervention, the UK Government added XL bully dogs to the list of dogs banned in England and Wales.

Leading animal welfare charity the RSPCA has voiced its opposition to the ban, which it doesn’t believe is ‘effective in protecting the public’. They say they do not agree with the ‘broad’ legal definition of an XL bully dog announced by the UK Government but says its officers will comply with the law.

Following the meeting of the Northants Animal Welfare Forum, Dawn Smith, welfare manager from the RSPCA Northamptonshire Branch – the local independent branch and separately registered charity – said: “We all come from different backgrounds but we are united in our desire for animal welfare – it is all about them at the end of the day.

“We discussed a host of XL bully-related matters at the meeting including concerns over housing for owners who have dogs – even if exempted, neutering support for owners, insurance and muzzling.

“We know it is so vitally important to support owners during this worrying time and we will do all we can to help where we can. Being able to all support each other in the sad implementation of this, will really make all the difference.

“We plan to hold regular round table meetings as XL bully ban updates progress and would urge anyone who is concerned to please email us at [email protected] and call backs can be requested by anyone local wanting advice around the ban or visit our Facebook page for more information and updates.”

Animals in Need, based in Little Irchester, has not rehomed any XL bully dogs since last year and have not had abandoned at their gates.

Ms Archer said: “All dogs have the potential to bite. I don’t know where this ends. So many dogs will be tangled up in this. It’s very clouded and confusing. The police need to be educated.

"I don’t know why we don’t have a dog licence for all big dogs.”

Petrina Alderman, founder of NANNA, another Northants animal rescue charity in Irthlingborough, said she find the situation ‘frightening’.

She said: “People are using them (XL bully dogs) as weapons. When you are faced with a dog that can rip you apart it’s frightening. It’s not the animals’ fault, but the breeders. It’s never the dogs’ fault, it’s always the pr**ks at the other end. It’s always the idiots leaving others to suffer.

"The Government had to do something. How they ever got into the country I don’t know – we weren’t ready for them.”

From January 1 this year, it became illegal to sell, breed or give away an XL bully dog, prohibited under the Dangerous Dog Act. From February 1, it will be against the law to own an XL bully dog in England and Wales without an exemption certificate costing £92.40.

Exemption Certificate

- Insurance – As part of the process to exempt a dog, owners need third-party liability insurance, insurance against the dog injuring other people - this is provided through Dogs Trust Membership.

- Microchip – The dog must be microchipped (which is already a legal requirement).

- Neutering – The dog will also need to be neutered. If a dog is less than one year old on January 31, 2024, they must be neutered by December 31, 2024. Dogs older than one year old on January 31, 2024, must be neutered by June 30, 2024.

- Muzzling – exempted dogs have to wear a muzzle and kept on a lead at all times in public, and kept in a secure place from which they cannot escape.

Once a dog has been exempted owners must adhere to the conditions otherwise they could be committing a criminal offence and a dog could be seized. They must be able to show the Certificate of Exemption when asked by a police officer or a council dog warden, either at the time or within five days.

How to Identify an XL bully

The UK Government’s official definition of an XL bully dog starts with its height, from the ground to the withers (top of the shoulders) and not higher. The minimum height for an adult male is from 20in (51 cm) at the withers and for an adult female from 19in (48cm) at the withers. If the minimum height is not met then a dog is not considered an XL bully and no further assessment is needed.

Other features included are:

- A muscular body and blocky head, suggesting great strength and power for its size, a powerfully built individual.

- Prominent cheek muscles with strong, well-defined jaws and lips semi-close, often having prominent wrinkles on face