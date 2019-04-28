‘Wrong slates’ used on roofs of three prominent Corby buildings

Three buildings at the Southern Gateway into Corby are having to have all their roofs replaced just 12 years after they were built because the wrong slates were used.

The office buildings, which house firms including Lamb and Holmes, Moore Stephens and Jeakins Wear, were fitted with the wrong roofing material back in 2007.

One of the affected buildings

Saxon House, Uppingham House and Oakley House, bordered by Saxon Way West and the A6003, were originally roofed with red Cambrian slate. But the shallow pitch and extended length of the roof means the slates were unsuitable for the offices which have been dogged with leaky roofs and water ingress issues for years.

So now builders are using sheets that will give the appearance of slate to construct new roofs. The modifications had to go through the planning process because of their prominent position and proximity to the historic Great Oakley conservation area.

Planning documents say: “The roofs are leaking and causing constant problems for the occupiers.”

Although the original tiles were suitable for low pitch roofs, they were not suitable for use on long spans. The builders have been unable to find a tile that is suitable for the unusual design so asked planners to let them use Britmet 200 tile sheeting.

In public planning documents, Corby Borough Council’s Conservation Officer said: “The use of sheet roofing material is not suitable for use in a conservation area or adjacent to, or on buildings within close proximity to listed buildings, but the modern design of the original building and the associated issues caused by the current roofing system, I am on balance minded to recommend this proposal for approval.”

Permission was granted in February and work began last week.