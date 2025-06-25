Wrenn School to celebrate 50 years since merger with 'vibrant traditional summer fete'

Wrenn School in Wellingborough will host a summer fete on Saturday, June 28, hoping to capture the spirit of the school that was formed from a merger in 1975.

Wrenn School as it exists today is the result of the fusion of Wellingborough Grammar School for Girls (which opened in 1907) and Wellingborough Grammar School, which opened in 1930.

50 years ago this year the two joined to create Wrenn School, named after the final headmaster of the grammar school, Mr Harold Wrenn, spread across two sites.

The summer fete is the school’s opportunity to bring together its current students, with those who attended either of the schools over the years.

Wellingborough Grammar School, 1970

Laura Parker, principal of Wrenn School, said: “Wrenn School is proud to celebrate 50 years since the Boys Grammar School on Doddington Road and the Girls Grammar School on London Road merged to become Wrenn School in September 1975.

“Affectionately known as the “Old Grammarians” the Boys Grammar was headed by Mr Harold Wrenn and the new merged school was named after him in honour of his long service.

“We thought it would be a lovely idea to mark this anniversary by starting off with a vibrant traditional summer fete, bringing together our school and local community for a day of fun, laughter and celebration.

"This is a wonderful chance to reunite with past students, staff, and friends and we would love to see as many members of our school family, past and present, come together for the celebration.”

The event is free to attend this Saturday

The school’s Doddington Road site will host the summer fete from 10am until 2pm, and willfeature a variety of stalls, including a classic tuck shop, burgers and hotdogs, drinks, lucky dip and games like tin can alley and sponge the teacher.

A tombola and raffle will also take place at the four-hour event this weekend, as well as live music and entertainment performed by students from the school, including a set from its upcoming production of Matilda the Musical.

Ms Parker added: "Events like this are more often limited to primary schools and due to the pandemic in 2020, many of our students have never experienced a school fete.

"It has taken a lot of organisation and work with the council to ensure that we can host this event safely, with our lead on the festival, Amy Bunker, spending many hours and weekends on the project.

"We really hope that the community will support us and come along to enjoy the day. It’s a fantastic opportunity to celebrate our great school’s milestone with friends, families, and neighbours in a true community spirit."