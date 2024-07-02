Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A radio controlled car that is ‘a feat of mechanical genius’ is set to go under the hammer at an auction held at Whittlebury Park, Silverstone on July 4, with those in the know expecting it to be sold for around a quarter of a million pounds.

The radio-controlled 1:3 scale model of the world championship-winning F1 Ferrari F2002 and signed by seven-time champion Michael Schumacher, has a guide price of £200,000, making it the world’s most expensive remote controlled car.

David Convery, head of sporting memorabilia at Graham Budd Auctions said: “This is a genuine work of art which took a team of expert engineers three years and 1,000 hours to create. It’s a feat of mechanical genius.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The car’s top speed is 80 km/h, so whoever owns it next will certainly need a good-sized garden if they plan to test it out.”

The 1:3 scale model of the world championship-winning Ferrari F2002 is signed by Michael Schumacher

The auction, which takes place on July 4, is hosted by Graham Budd Auctions, based on Wellingborough’s Leyland Trading Estate.

It will also feature a host of other items from Formula 1 history, including the helmet Reubens Barrichello wore in his final race with Ferrari, Michael Schumacher’s 2002 Italian Grand Prix race suit, and Sebastian Vettel’s ‘weltmeister’ 2010 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race suit, in which he was crowned world champion for the first time.

David added: “The adrenaline, speed and sheer drama of the sport means that there’s always a lot of interest in memorabilia from the world of Formula 1. With the auction taking place just days before the British Grand Prix and yards away from the pit lane at Silverstone, we’re expecting to see some big bids on these items from all over the world.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The auction will begin at 6.30pm, and those looking to snap up a bargain can register for the auction here.