World’s fastest growing sport to make debut at event in Corby this weekend

The world's fastest growing sport, Hyrox, is making its debut in Corby this weekend with a ‘simulation’ event being held at Rockingham Triangle.

Hyrox is a fitness competition that combines 8km of running and eight functional workout stations. It is a hybrid fitness racing event that alternates running with functional exercises.

In June 2024, 200,000 athletes competed in Hyrox events around the globe.

This explosive growth is reflected in Northamptonshire, where nine athletes including four gym owners from Corby, Kettering and Northampton earned their place in the top one per cent of competitors, qualifying for the prestigious World Championships held in Nice, France earlier this year. They included Adam Hale (Hale Training), Liam Allen (Podium 1), Gabriella Moriarty (Get Fit Gabby), Amy Aldridge (Dynamix Dance Company), Joe Massaro (The Fitness Project), Curtis Mason (Unit 8), Jak Leese (Podium 1 athlete), Ryan Airdrie (Podium 1 athlete) and Harry Wildman (Podium 1 athlete).

The Hyrox Corby simulation is being held this weekend

To further foster the sport’s growth and community spirit, Hyrox Corby is hosting its inaugural event at the Corby Athletics Track this Saturday and Sunday (August 24 and 25).

The two-day event is set to attract more than 200 athletes from all over the county and beyond, welcoming participants from beginners to seasoned competitors.

Among the highlights of Hyrox Corby are the appearances of various celebrities, including Holly Archer, a GB 1500m runner, and Jeremy McConnell, a former Big Brother housemate, both of whom will be competing.

The event will feature multiple categories, including singles, doubles, mixed doubles, and four-person relay teams, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to participate.

The event promises to be a family-friendly affair, with entertainment for children, a miniature Hyrox competition for teenagers, and music by local DJ Dupex.

Visitors can also explore various sports and athlete stalls throughout the event.

The competition will use the latest technology, including timing chips, state-of-the-art station equipment and a full recovery area, ensuring a professional and exhilarating experience for all participants. Each competitor will also receive a welcome pack.

Hale Training, Podium 1, Get Fit Gabby, The Fitness Project, Unit 8, Chapel Gym Corby, Shirefit Corby, and GPNtraininghub will all be attending the Hyrox Corby simulation looking to create even more interest in the sport.

The event is being organised by Corby entrepreneur Jak Leese, who also achieved top one per cent of competitors, qualifying for the prestigious World Championships held in Nice, France earlier this year.

It’s an event he hopes to now hold in Corby every couple of months.

He said: “Hyrox Corby is not just about competition—it’s about community, inclusivity and bringing people together through sport.

“Whether you’re a serious athlete or a complete beginner, this event offers something for everyone.

“Join us for a weekend of fitness, fun, and family entertainment as we celebrate the spirit of Hyrox in Northamptonshire.”

There are only a limited amount of tickets left but you can still sign up. Visit the Hyrox Corby Simulation Facebook event page for more information.