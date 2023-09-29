Steel Nerve is a new exhibition featuring Banksy at Corby Rooftop Art Gallery from November.

They’re word famous artists whose works sell for millions.

But in November, some of their work will go on show in Corby as the town hosts its most high-profile exhibition yet.

The Rooftop Arts Centre in Corporation Street, in association with Essex-based Brandler Galleries, will host ‘Steel Nerve’ - an exhibition of contemporary urban street art.Never before seen in Northamptonshire, a world renowned group of artists including Banksy, Blek Le Rat, Connor Brothers, Copyright, Ben Eine, Tracy Emin, Damien Hirst and My Dog Sighs, are exhibiting works at the gallery.

It comes just a year after the town hosted Bill Drummond’s 25 Paintings show in its former location in Chisholm House.

Rooftop Arts director Dinah Kazakoff said: "We are very proud to be presenting an exhibition of this calibre in Corby as we strive to improve the cultural profile of the town, and make the arts accessible to all in the community. If you want to create your own street art the gallery will be running free workshops inspired by the exhibition for you to create your own work run by professional artists."

The exhibition runs from November 1 to January 28.Rooftop Arts is a not-for-profit charity that has been in Corby for 10 years. Its mission has been to create a space where the community can feel a connection with the arts, and enjoy being involved in workshops and exhibitions. The Rooftop also houses 15 resident artist’s studios which gives the opportunity for local artists to create and share their work with visitors, and offer help and advice to emerging artists.John Brandler of Brandler Galleries said: "I am thrilled to be working with this wonderful art project in Corby, away from the usual suspects of London, Bristol and Edinburgh.