World Conker Championships to return to village near Peterborough following last year's controversy

All eyes will be on this year’s World Conker Championships when it returns to a village near Peterborough next month.

Dubbed “Britain’s nuttiest event” – the 2024 championships drew global media attention when speculation the winner had used a steel conker sparked controversy.

A thorough investigation later cleared the winner David Jakins - known locally as ‘King Conker’ - of any wrongdoing, and he retained the title of World Conker Champion.

The popular championships, which have raised almost half a million pounds for charity over the years, will return to Southwick, near Oundle, on Sunday, October 12.

King Conker David Jakins in action last year. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

Now in its 58th year, the event continues to draw hundreds of competitors from across Europe, the US, New Zealand and beyond – along with thousands of spectators.

Players of all ages face off in a knockout tournament, threading horse chestnuts onto strings and taking turns to strike their opponent’s conker until it breaks. Junior and adult sections compete side by side, each vying for the coveted crown.

The event is entirely by volunteers and raises funds for charity – along with delivering a welcome boost to the local economy each year. Since the first competition, the championships has donated almost £500,000 to charities supporting the visually impaired.

It is being supported by Allica Bank for the second year, as part of a campaign which sees the bank champion community events up and down the country, recognising the vital role local businesses play in helping communities to thrive.

Overall 2024 World Conker Champion Kelci Banschbach from the USA, with the Men's World Champion David Jakins, a.k.a. King Conker.

“The Conker Championships capture the very best of good old community fun,” said Wahid Nawaz, Relationship Manager at Allica Bank. “We want to help protect and celebrate these unique events. I see first-hand how the Championships bring Southwick to life. It’s about neighbours, families, and local pride - and we’re proud to support an event that showcases the very best of village life in the area.”

James Packer, Chairman of the World Conker Championships, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have Allica back again this year. The Conker Championships are a much-loved tradition, but they don’t just happen by magic – we’re entirely volunteer-run and simply couldn’t continue without the backing of sponsors. Allica truly understand the importance of local traditions - not just on event day, but throughout the year. Their support means we can keep this brilliant community tradition alive and cracking for years to come.”

Competitor entries are open now via: worldconkerchampionships.com