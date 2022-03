It's that time of year again - when parents everywhere reach for the sewing machine, delve into the dressing-up box or do a last-minute midnight dash to the supermarket.

Children across North Northamptonshire have once again impressed us with their creations for World Book Day.

We've selected some of our faves for the first of today's galleries. Thanks to all those who posted their images on our social media channels - we've loved looking at them!

1. Kyran, 10, dressed as Grandpa's Great Escape in his home-made plane. Photo Sales

2. Brodie Belton, 6, as Prince Alfred from The Beast of Buckingham Palace Photo Sales

3. Disney Princess Kelly Brawn with her boys Barry Bennett from the Parent Agency, and another about to board the Polar Express. Photo Sales

4. Ashton the Mad Hatter Photo Sales