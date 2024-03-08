George and Maddison, ages 5 and 2, from Ringstead, as Where’s Wally and Where’s WendaGeorge and Maddison, ages 5 and 2, from Ringstead, as Where’s Wally and Where’s Wenda
World Book Day 2024 in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and across North Northamptonshire - more of the best costumes

More pictures from yesterday’s World Book Day
By Callum Faulds
Published 8th Mar 2024, 11:06 GMT

It’s been a busy few days for mums and dads who have been gluing, sticking, painting and glittering outfits ready for this year’s World Book Day.

We asked you to show us your kids’ costumes, and you responded in your droves. So much so that we weren’t able to show them all.

Here is some more of the best costumes that we didn’t get to yesterday.

Kaya-willow, age 4, from Kettering, as poppy from trolls

1. World Book Day 2024

Kaya-willow, age 4, from Kettering, as poppy from trolls

Effy, age 4, from Rothwell, as an explorer like Molly McDrew

2. World Book Day 2024

Effy, age 4, from Rothwell, as an explorer like Molly McDrew

Eleiyah age 8, from Rothwell, as grumpy Delia

3. World Book Day 2024

Eleiyah age 8, from Rothwell, as grumpy Delia

Mel Childs sent in this picture of Mario and Luigi

4. World Book Day 2024

Mel Childs sent in this picture of Mario and Luigi

