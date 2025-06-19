Children and young families on the Queensway estate are set to enjoy a new playground just in time for the summer holidays as local landlord Greatwell Homes begins construction works on the site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning permission to transform the underused green space in Burns Road into an ‘outside community hub’ was granted last summer.

The space already includes newly planted trees and shrub beds, with planters provided and installed by HMP Five Wells.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An orchard has also been planted with a range of fruit trees and will be further enhanced with picket fencing and gates.

The site works, the plans and examples of some of the play equipment (but not the exact versions)

To date, Greatwell Homes has invested £70,000 into the three-year project as part of its ‘Your Great Spaces’ fund.

Works to create the playground are being completed in partnership with contractors, Groundwork Northamptonshire and Intercounty, alongside volunteers, all working diligently to bring the project to fruition.

Steve Steers, estate services manager at Greatwell Homes, said: “We’re excited to start on the playground, which will be at the heart of the hub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It will feature timber play equipment, including a ‘bee springy’, ‘sea monster’, ‘finger maze’, and ‘hawks nest’, all accessible via two new pathways made of self-binding gravel.

The site works and the planters

“Additionally, the area will be equipped with new benches, litter bins and dog waste bins.

"The deteriorating concrete bollards on the perimeter will be replaced with new ‘dragon's tooth’ style timber posts.

"All being well, the playground will be finished in July.”

Greatwell Homes, which is a member of PlaceShapers – a national network of housing associations committed to supporting thriving communities and places – identified the project following residents’ feedback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work gets underway on the site

Almost 100 local residents said they didn’t use the space, with 63 per cent in favour of a play area, and an overwhelming majority felt positive about seeing increased benches and bins.

John Ross, head of housing and neighbourhoods at Greatwell Homes, said: “Once complete, these improvements will enhance the local environment and provide an interactive greenspace for our customers and the community to enjoy, making a positive contribution for all.

“This project is a testament to our commitment to creating great communities where people live well and aligns with our corporate plan strategies of Live proud and Live green.”

Greatwell Homes says it will continue to keep residents updated with news and photos as the project progresses.

Greatwell Homes is one of the largest housing associations in Northamptonshire, owning and managing more than 5,200 homes in Wellingborough, Kettering, Raunds and Northampton.