Workplace romance led to 50 year marriage for Kettering couple

Household electrical equipment provided the backdrop to a Kettering couple’s first encounter that blossomed into romance, a wedding and 50 years of marriage.

Stuart Caulfield was working in Currys in High Street on the sales floor while wife-to-be Jenny, now 72, was working in the toy department when their eyes met across the electrical goods.

A date at Kettering fair led to a three-year courtship, and a register office wedding.

l-r Stuart and Jenny Caulfield celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on July 1, 2022

Stuart, 76, said: “Jenny asked me out to the fair. I’ve no idea what attracted her to me but we fell in love.”

The couple married on July 1, 1972, at Kettering Registry Office.

He said: “It was a very low-key wedding because that’s all we could afford. We weren’t earning a lot of money.”

After working at Currys, Stuart worked in Timms, then Lane & Wright. Jenny changed careers to work at Kettering General Hospital as a health care assistant.

l-r Stuart and Jenny Caulfield on their wedding day

Now retired, the couple will celebrate their golden anniversary with their two sons, Russel, 46, and and Justin, 44, and their grandchildren, 20-year-old Adam and Lucy, 14.

Later in the year Stuart and Jenny will have a holiday of a lifetime with a cruise around the French Riviera.

Stuart said: “It’s going to be very nice. We don’t have many holidays because we are quite happy being at home together. We like to see our family and going out for meals and drinks.