Workplace defibrillator campaign launched after tragic death of Wellingborough mum

A campaign for every business to provide a defibrillator has been launched after the tragic death of a Wellingborough mum.

Hayley Lund, who worked in HR, died from a sudden heart attack aged just 43 in April after collapsing at the vets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her ex-husband David Lund, who is father to their two children Luke and Megan, is now petitioning the Government to change the law.

David and Hayley Lund, with their children Luke and Megan

He wants businesses who give members of the public access to their premises to have to supply, maintain and make available automated external defibrillators (AEDs).

David said: “The shocking realisation is that there is no legal requirement for businesses (particularly those who give access to the general public) to provide an AED.

“Only around five per cent of ‘out-of-hospital’ heart attack cases survive. This is an appalling statistic and needs immediate action.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayley had no prior health conditions her family had been aware of but had woken in the night, a month before she died, and called an ambulance after struggling to breathe.

Hayley Lund, with her children Megan and Luke

She had tests at the hospital but was told she had a problem with her ribs. Tragically, Hayley texted her former partner the next day, saying: “I thought I was having a heart attack.”

David said he believes that the initial cost of the AED and maintenance to replace shock pads, coupled with a non-enforceable statutory requirement for provision, may be deterring businesses from installing defibrillators.

He is a fire systems training manager at Chubb Fire & Security UK&I, and his employer is already taking action to make sure all of its 21 branches across the UK and Ireland have the life-saving equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David has published a petition directly with the UK Government calling for the following actions:

1. The pre-VAT cost of AED equipment to be included in the business annual tax return. What this means for the business is what they pay for the equipment is written off against their business tax bill, essentially making the equipment free.2. The pre-VAT cost of all associated accessories to be included in the business annual tax return. This means the cost of replacement pads should they be used or go out of date are also covered.3. To make it law that requires businesses giving members of the public access to their premises to supply, make available and maintain AED equipment.

Currently, there is no legal requirement for UK workplaces or public spaces to have a defibrillator – although schools must have at least one AED on the premises.

On the day of Hayley’s funeral, David said: “As I walk her in to the church today, I’ll be feeling a great sense of gratitude to those who have supported my campaign so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I also remain positive that there are so many more who haven’t signed yet and this offers me great comfort as there’s still mileage in this petition.”

David says the news that his son Luke is having a baby with his girlfriend is a ‘ray of sunshine’ amidst the tragedy, but both children have been hit extremely hard by their mother’s death.

He added: “I don’t want any other children to suffer the way my kids have.”