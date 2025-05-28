Work underway on long-awaited ramp in Rushden hoping to improve accessibility to Greenway

A new ramp for pedestrians and cyclists connecting the Greenway in Rushden to Washbrook Road has begun construction this week.

Once completed, it will allow people from the surrounding area greater accessibility to and from the footpath, allowing them to walk from Washbrook Road at Midland Road to the Greenway, cutting commuting time to and from the town centre significantly.

A North Northants Council spokesman said: “The new ramp will provide a safe route down from Washbrook Road at Midland Road to the Greenway and connect the surrounding community to the Greenway.

“We apologise for any inconvenience whilst works are ongoing.”

Washbrook Road, Rushden Image: Google Maps

The project had been on hold for a number of years ‘due to escalating costs in the construction industry.’

But last year the council received Section 106 funding for the building of the access ramp meaning work could begin on the project that the council estimates will mean approximately 600 more households within a five-minute walk will be able to directly use the Greenway to reach Rushden High Street.

When funding was allocated last December, former leader of North Northants Council Jason Smithers said: “The addition of the new ramp will make this a more realistic choice for residents of Rushden - encouraging residents to use the route instead of getting in their car, which not only reduces the number of vehicles on the road but also helps improve resident’s health and well-being.”

Phase one will see closures to the footpath until August 8, and a full road closure at the junction of Midland Road and Washbrook Road will be in place from June 2 to August 8.

There will be no access to emergency vehicles or to public transport, however a diversion route from Midland Road to Station Road and via Moor Road will be in place throughout the works.