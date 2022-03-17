Work under way at Kettering Town FC's former Rockingham Road ground

Work to build almost 50 houses on the site of Kettering Town FC's former stadium has started with groundworks and clearance of the land that formed the pitch and surrounding area.

Harpur Developments Ltd's outline bid for the 49-home development at the Poppies' now-demolished old Rockingham Road site was approved by Kettering Council in 2020.

Diggers have been levelling the site, removing tonnes of earth, as workers prepare for construction of the housing scheme - a mix of two, three and four-bedroom houses and a small play area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former home of the Poppies - Kettering Town Football Club is being cleared

The Poppies had played at the ground since 1897, but left in 2011 before an ill-fated move to Nene Park in Irthlingborough.

Fans had always hoped to return to the former ground and twice tried to get Kettering Council to list it as a community asset, but the stadium was demolished in 2017.

The team now plays in Burton Latimer and the club has recently acquired a site in the Scott Road area of Kettering.

For details on the planning application KET/2020/0101 click here.

The ground was demolished in 2017

A play area is part of the plans

The site is between Britannia Road, Rockingham Road and Cowper Street.

How the ground looked in 2006- the Poppies' Rockingham Road ground Photo Kappa Sport Pictures