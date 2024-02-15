Work to replace Wellingborough unsafe crossing starts soon in London Road
A newly-installed pedestrian crossing in Wellingborough found to be ‘unsafe’ is set to be replaced with work starting early next week in London Road.
Developers of a new retail area in the town had been told their half-finished pedestrian crossing would have to go after it was found to be in the wrong position and unsafe for users.
Built across London Road, the crossing would have provided a safe place to cross from the Wellingborough Walks to the new drive-through Greggs and other shops in Denington Road.
Work to rip out and remodel the safe route on the A5193 starts on Monday, February 19 and is scheduled to last five days, finishing on Friday, February 23.