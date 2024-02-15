Work to replace Wellingborough unsafe crossing starts soon in London Road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A newly-installed pedestrian crossing in Wellingborough found to be ‘unsafe’ is set to be replaced with work starting early next week in London Road.

Developers of a new retail area in the town had been told their half-finished pedestrian crossing would have to go after it was found to be in the wrong position and unsafe for users.

Built across London Road, the crossing would have provided a safe place to cross from the Wellingborough Walks to the new drive-through Greggs and other shops in Denington Road.