Work to install ANPR cameras in Corby’s George Street started yesterday (Tuesday, March 5) with the aim for them to stop motorists taking a short cut through that part of the town centre.

Starting this month enforcement measures will be introduced to deter drivers from using that section of the road as a cut-through.

Following a consultation in late 2023, the traffic regulation order (TRO) will be replaced with one that will enable North Northants Council (NNC) to enforce vehicle access restrictions, using automatic number plate recognition cameras (ANPR).

It is hoped that the move will improve safety for pedestrians crossing the road by allowing only taxis, buses and cyclists to enter the main crossing section between the hours of 8am to 6pm, Monday to Saturday.

The works also aim to significantly improve the accessibility and mobility for pedestrians and cyclists moving between the town centre retail area and the leisure quarter, as well as improve the attractiveness of the public realm and reduce noise from road vehicles.

The council believes it will encourage more independent movement and provide safety for shoppers on this section of George Street during busy times.

Anyone found to be breaching the order would face a fine of £70 (reduced to £35 if paid within 21 days).

There will be a grace period in place for the next six months, in which anyone driving through the section of George Street will receive a warning letter but not be fined, on the first occasion only.

If they continue to flout the rules, a fine will be issued. Once the six-month grace period has finished, anyone not permitted to drive through the section will receive a letter and fine.

In a statement released by NNC last month, Cllr Matt Binley, the council’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “We have had comments and concerns from residents about the safety of this particular stretch of road for pedestrians.

“Following this feedback, earlier in the year, Executive agreed to replacing the current TRO with one that would allow enforcement of vehicle access restrictions, this was followed up by a public consultation and measures will now be introduced from March.”

In the same statement, Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of the council, said: “The introduction of enforcement measures is always a last resort, but we hope that by amending the TRO and using ANPR will help reduce the number of vehicles using George Street, making a significant improvement to the area.

“Although we are introducing enforcement measures on this stretch of George Street, for the next six months - there will be a grace period, with anyone driving unpermitted through receiving a warning letter, which will give drivers time to adjust to the change.

“I would also like to mention that buses, taxis, private hire and cyclists will still be able to access the section, so pedestrians should still be aware when using the crossing.”