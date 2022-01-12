Work to 'improve the look and feel' of Kettering town centre to start next week

Street scene improvements will begin next week in Kettering as part of a project to revitalise and improve the look and feel of the town centre.

Balfour Beatty will start work, on behalf of North Northamptonshire Council (NNC), on Monday, January 17.

Work is due to be completed by Summer 2022.

An artist's impression of Kettering town centre

Cllr David Brackenbury, NNC’s executive member for growth and regeneration, said: "It is great that the works along the High Street, Meadow Road, Lower Street and Gold Street are able to start next week.

"The improvements will make such a difference to Kettering town centre and unlock more of the town’s potential, which is even more important, after such a difficult couple of years for our high streets."

Contractors from Balfour Beatty will be on site this week to prepare the area before the main works start on Monday.

The works are part of the Kettering High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ) project, a £4m partnership between NNC and Historic England.

As part of the works new street trees will be planted with replacement pavement and road surfaces, new seating and bins.

The project hopes to encourage visitors to look up at Kettering’s fine historic buildings.

Building owners will also benefit from the HSHAZ scheme with grants available for building repairs, shop front improvements and building conversions.

During the improvement works, there is likely to be some disruption for pedestrians.

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of NNC, said: "This work was started under the legacy Kettering Borough Council and I am pleased we are able to carry this project forward.