Work starts to transform Kettering town centre hotel into huge HMO block of flats

A Kettering hotel that closed its doors to guests more than eight years ago has begun to be transformed into 36 flats – multiple occupancy accommodation.

The George Hotel in Sheep Street after its most recent rebrand finished its life as The Naseby Hotel operated by Best Western – but closed in March 2016.

Plans were submitted to the former Kettering Borough Council in July 2018 for the partial demolition and redevelopment of the site to provide 29 residential apartments and a restaurant with five off-street parking spaces proposed as part of the development.

A further planning application, was submitted to Kettering Borough Council in July 2020 when the changes were made to create ‘multiple occupancy accommodation’ of 46 bedrooms including a gym, lounge areas, coffee base, meeting/workspaces and a restaurant.

The George Hotel in Sheep Street Kettering

But the lack of off-street vehicle parking of only five spaces contributed to the reasons for its refusal.

The developer then went to appeal the decision at the the Planning Inspectorate where the refusal was overturned in March 2021. Inspectors said parking concerns could eased by new residents using public town centre car parks.

Plans originally put forward by Magic Living Ltd have now been taken on by another company, BM Sheep Ltd, who will transform the sprawling three-storey building into 36 flats – 30 one-bedroomed and six two-bedroomed with three parking spaces.

Some demolition of interior features will take place and asbestos removal contractors have already visited the site, but car parking spaces continue to be at a premium as only three off-road spaces have been created – two for visitors and one for the landlord.

The George Hotel in Sheep Street Kettering

A ‘likely’ 16 projected vehicles have been estimated by the developers – to be in line with the minimum parking requirements set out in Northamptonshire Parking Standards (2016), the proposals would require 41 residential car parking spaces.

In a bid towards sustainability 45 cycle spaces will be created.

Several residents of nearby Oak Tree Court registered their objections to the lack of off-street parking fearing vehicles being left in residents’ spaces.

A crime prevention statement has advised the inner courtyard of the complex be gated to stop anti-social activity taking place.

Plans for The George Hotel in Sheep Street Kettering

New residents will be able to enjoy an inner courtyard space and an on-site gym.

The George Hotel re-development comes hot on the heels of the total refurbishment of the nearby Royal Hotel in Market Place.

Work is under way at Kettering’s historic Royal Hotel to make it an ‘out-of-this-world’ luxury wedding and conference venue.

The Royal Hotel will be restored thanks to a seven-figure planned investment.

The George Hotel in Sheep Street Kettering

Documents forming part of the planning documents estimate the scheme’s value at £4,245,750.

For all the details go to https://www.kettering.gov.uk/planningApplication/133668 and search application NK/2024/0247.

To see the Planning Inspectorate decision go to https://acp.planninginspectorate.gov.uk/ViewCase.aspx?caseid=3262621.

The George Hotel includes some historic elements that date from the 16th Century when it was called The Cock Inn but has been extended, redeveloped and altered significantly over the years.

Before being replaced by Piccadilly Buildings in 1926, the hotel’s stables ran the length of Sheep Street to the corner of Northampton Road where a stone arched entrance still exists.

Faded signs still offer ‘garage’ and ‘petrol pumps’.