Work starts on Wellingborough £1billion development's warehousing hub with promise of 3,000 jobs

Construction has commenced in Wellingborough on the first commercial phase to be delivered at the £1bn Stanton Cross development to the east of the town centre.

St Modwen Park logistics scheme will provide warehousing and distribution units with the first phase providing three separate buildings between 44,000 sq ft and 172,000 sq ft.

Two of the units will be built speculatively and will be ready at the end of the year, while the third unit is available on a built to suit basis – with further opportunities in phases two and three.

Work has commenced on the warehousing units

Stanton Cross will create about 300 jobs a year over the construction period, and developers claim that more than 3,000 additional permanent jobs will be created once the project is completed.

Lee Barrett, divisional operations director for Vistry Group and a representative of Stanton Cross Developments (SCD) LLP, promoters of the Stanton Cross project, said: “We are thrilled that construction is now underway on the first phase of St Modwen Park at Wellingborough.

"This incredibly important milestone is a major step towards the creation of a thriving commercial hub at Stanton Cross which will unlock employment opportunities for Northamptonshire residents.

"These are high specification units, strategically located with excellent connectivity and, although we have just broken ground on site, we are already experiencing high levels of interest from a range of occupiers.”

The first commercial units have planning permission for storage and distribution usage, with warehouse facilities on the ground floor and an open plan office and kitchenette on the first floor, with a range of bespoke fitout options also available.

Externally, each individual unit has a dedicated secure service yard, private parking and loading area, as well as sustainable features such as electric car charging points and photovoltaic roof panels.

Ben Silcock, development and leasing manager at St Modwen Logistics, said: “St Modwen Park Wellingborough at Stanton Cross forms part of our continued strategy to strengthen our a high-quality industrial and logistics portfolio across the UK.

"The units built at the scheme will benefit from our Swan Standard guidelines – which ensures each St. Modwen site is supplemented with park enhancements across five key areas; transport, security, environment, wellbeing of those who work on and visit sites, and importantly, the surrounding community.

"We are pleased to be working alongside our partners, SCD, in bringing forward the first phase of development and look forward to playing our part in creating a great place to live, work and visit.”