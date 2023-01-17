Work starts on new 'Discover Northamptonshire' tourism hub at Rushden Lakes

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) has started work on a new tourism hub at Rushden Lakes.

When open, it will promote the attractions and highlight the unique offering available in and around the area.

Using funds from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, work is now well underway, with the new Discover Northamptonshire hub expected to be open in time for English Tourism Week in March and the Easter holidays.

Rushden Lakes

The Hub will be open seven days a week and is located next to the entrance to the cinema.

A dedicated Discover Northamptonshire team will work at the centre to capitalise on the six million visitors who visit Rushden Lakes annually and encourage them to stay longer in the area, visiting other county attractions and supporting local tourism.

The Discover Northamptonshire hub will be an interactive space, promoting all things Northamptonshire and the surrounding areas, including days out, attractions, walks, places to eat, accommodation, and events.

A retail space will promote small and local business, rotating stock on a regular basis to give a variety of businesses the chance to showcase their products at Rushden Lakes, while a flexible events and conferencing space will mean workshops, talks and events can be held.

The new tourism hub is due to open in March

Once open, staff will work with partners including schools, colleges and universities to provide learning and volunteering opportunities for those interested in working in the tourism sector, as well as working with local businesses to promote the area.

Cllr Helen Howell, North Northamptonshire Council’s deputy leader and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, said: “It is great that work has started on the new Discover Northamptonshire hub and I look forward to it opening in March.

"There will be a dedicated team on site ready to help and advise visitors on all the wonderful attractions we have across the local area and further afield - from local walks along the Greenway and Nene Valley to Chester House Estate, through to our lovely high streets, Villages, Culture and Heritage venues and the larger visitor attractions.

“We have some wonderful hidden gems in the area and the hub will really help promote these, as well as giving small businesses the chance to showcase their products to such a large, captive audience.

"We hope the new hub will really help put Northamptonshire on the map.”

Although the site will be operated by NNC, the team have worked closely with West Northamptonshire Council on the hub’s branding and both councils plan to launch a new long-term tourism strategy for the county which will coincide with the opening of the new hub.

The new tourism strategy is a collaboration between both councils and, once completed, will look at promoting the county as a whole, working closely with partners and stakeholders within the industry.

Cllr Daniel Lister, WNC’s cabinet member for economic development, town centre regeneration and growth, said: "We hope that both initiatives will help cultivate a vibrant, successful visitor economy in Northamptonshire which shines a light on our fantastic heritage, cultural and natural assets, while also supporting local businesses and creating jobs and opportunities for communities throughout the local area.”