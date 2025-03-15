Work on track for new bike facility in honour of Wellingborough teen Dylan Holliday
A track is already mapped out at the site in Wellingborough’s Queensway estate, however there was a significant amount of work to to to restore it to a usable state.
Together Connect NN was formed to oversee the redevelopment of the track by members of the Wellingborough community, who have been granted a five-year lease for the site.
Raice Cook is one of the volunteers making the bike track a reality. She said: "We want to bring the community together, and we want to have the community involved.
"We have been up there to clear the ten years of debris, we’re getting there. We’re doing the track to give people somewhere to go that is safe.
"We’re proud of what we have done do far, we’ve done a lot with what we’ve got. We’re getting there, slowly but surely.”
Volunteers have been working at the site to work on bringing the track up to standard, often taking on tough tasks using nothing more than basic garden tools.
The project is all in memory of Dylan Holliday, who was attacked and killed in August 2021 near an underpass behind the track, just off Park Farm Way.
A meeting was held in June 2024 to discuss the viability of the project and to ask the community for their input to shape the project, and on April 12, a viewing day will take place when people can visit the facility.
The day will include burger and ice cream vans, a fire engine, face painting, and a raffle, with all proceeds going back into the development of the track.
Raice added: “We’re doing the viewing day to show people that we’re going to open it, though it’s been a long process.”